Police arrest man for armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man Saturday in connection with an armed robbery in Myrtle Beach, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Jaizon Jamal Paige, 22, is accused of pointing a gun at a victim behind Carabba’s on North Kings Highway and demanding money, according to warrants. The victim gave Paige $50 and he drove away in a black Charger, police said.

The black Charger was found three hours later on Yaupon Drive and Paige was found near the vehicle, according to warrants. Two females in the car confirmed Paige was the driver.

Paige was arrested on an unrelated warrant and the victim identified him as the armed robbery suspect through a photo lineup, according to police.

Paige is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is also facing drug charges from October. He was released on a $45,000 bond, according to booking records.

Police said Paige has a prior drug conviction within the last 10 years.