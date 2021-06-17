Police arrest man in connection with 2014 sexual assault of 15-year-old in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man in connection with a 2014 sexual assault of a 15-year-old in Surfside Beach.

Ira Thomas Morrison, 66, of Winnsboro, was arrested June 10 and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Police were called April 27 by a detective for the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office after a forensic interview. The detective stated that the victim reported they were sexually assaulted by Morrison in Surfside Beach in 2014.

Morrison was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, according to booking records.