Police arrest suspect in 2018 murder

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Police have arrested a man in connection with an April 2018 murder in Loris.

Tyshawn Brown, 26, of Loris, was arrested Saturday around 12:30 p.m. He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on several charges, including murder, booking records show.

News13 reported on Brown back in April 2018 when Horry County police identified him as a suspect in the murder of Charles Edward Durant II, 20, of Green Sea. An HCPD spokesperson confirmed Brown’s arrest was tied to the case.

A $6,000 reward had previously been offered for tips leading to Brown’s arrest and conviction.

Heath Reaves Jr. was also identified as a suspect in this case. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia in May 2018.

Police said a vehicle pulled up at the corner of Church Street and Spring Street in Loris and shots were fired at the truck in which Durant and his girlfriend were riding.

Brown’s charges are listed as the following:

MURDER / Pre-Trial / NO BAIL SET

POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOL. CRIME, IF NOT ALSO SENT. TO LIFE W/O PAROLE OR DEATH / Pre-Trial / NO BAIL SET

ATTEMPTED MURDER / Pre-Trial / NO BAIL SET

SALE OR DELIVERY OF PISTOL TO, AND POSSESSION BY, CERTAIN PERSONS UNLAWFUL / Pre-Trial / NO BAIL SET

Latest Headlines