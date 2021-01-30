Police arrest suspect in Forestbrook Dunkin’ Donuts shooting

FORESTBROOK, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department has arrested a person in connection with the Forestbrook Dunkin’ Donuts shooting.

Police say that around 11 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Belle Terre Boulevard outside of Myrtle Beach. That’s in the Forestbrook area.

One person was injured, according to police.

According to police, the suspect was ‘swiftly’ taken into custody and there is no risk to the community.

