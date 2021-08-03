Police arrest Virginia man for allegedly sexually assaulting minor in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 16, according to police.

Cody Scot Thompson, 30, of Culpeper, Virginia, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

Police were called April 4 in reference to a past assault complaint. The victim said they were sexually assaulted by Thompson in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County approximately one year ago, according to the police report. Thompson allegedly touched the victim inappropriately on multiple occasions.

Police said Thompson had moved to another state.

Thompson is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond as of Tuesday night, according to booking records.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details are available.