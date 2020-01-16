Police arrest woman wanted for attempted murder in connection with Conway fight

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police have arrested a woman who was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a fight in Conway.

Bertha Mae Sims was served warrants and arrested on January 14, according to Taylor Newell, with the City of Conway.

Warrants allege that on November 29, 2019, Sims attacked a person “with a butcher knife with intent to fatally injure” the victim after a fight.

Warrants further allege that Sims said to the victim “I got my blade if this isn’t a fair fight.”

Bertha Mae Sims (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

On November 29, officers responded to the 1700 block of Hemingway Street for a report of attempted murder, according to an incident report from Conway police.

The victim explained to police a fight happened and the suspect used a butcher knife to attack the victim “by swinging the blade at the victim’s head causing a severe laceration,” the report said.

Sims, 47, of Aynor, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to booking records. Bond has been set at $25,000 and Sims remains in the center as of 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

