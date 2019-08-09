Police break up fight outside Myrtle Beach bar involving more than 40 people, 2 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested after police broke up a fight outside a Myrtle Beach bar involving more than 40 people.

Myrtle Beach police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. After clearing the call, police saw a large crowd “fighting outside in the Donny’s Saloon parking lot located at 1213 3rd Ave. S.”

Security for the saloon tried to break up “multiple groups of people who were fighting,” the report said. Officers arrived and tried “to break up the crowds, which were in excess of 40 people.” Officers on scene requested additional officers “due to the size of the fight.”

“At one point, a male was being kicked on the ground by unidentified parties on scene who fled when they saw law enforcement,” the report also said. An officer observed a woman “pushing and shoving” several people whle “engaging in an argument with another male party on scene.”

Officers tried to detain this woman, who “was clearly intoxicated, when she began to physically resist and ignore verbal commands to place her hands behind her back,” the report added. She also reportedly attempted to flee, but an officer was able to “secure her hands after multiple attempts.” She was arrested.

Officers also saw a man “pushing and shoving other patrons while yelling multiple vulgarities in what appeared to be attempt to incite violence from another party on scene,” the report also said. Officers tried to detain this man, but say he “initially did not comply and walked away towards the rear of a car.” The man “eventually complied” and was arrested.

The report also said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Candice Hall, 27, and Marlon St. George Leon, 27, are listed in the report as suspects.

Hall was arrested for resisting arrest/disorderly conduct, according to the report. Leon was arrested for disorderly conduct/breach of peace.

