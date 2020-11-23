Police charge Conway man accused of child abuse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police charged a Conway man accused of child abuse, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Police were called Friday to Montgomery Mobile Home Park on Hwy 15 in the city limits of Myrtle Beach for reports of child abuse. David Christopher Cooke, 42, allegedly hit a child, according to the warrants.

The child had “substantial” swelling, bruising, and cuts on the left side of his face. The child told police it happened regularly, according to the warrants.

Cooke was arrested Sunday on three counts of unlawful neglect of a child and was released Monday on a $60,000 bond.