Police charge man in connection with 9 crimes in downtown Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police have one person in custody in connection with a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries that occurred in the downtown area of Conway.

Jeremy Dickson Shelton, 42, is charged in connection with the following crimes:

burglary 2 nd degree — 916 3 rd Ave (River City Accents)

degree — 916 3 Ave (River City Accents) burglary 2 nd degree — 1022 3 rd Ave (3 rd Ave Grill)

degree — 1022 3 Ave (3 Ave Grill) burglary 2 nd degree — 308 Elm St (Fostering Hope)

degree — 308 Elm St (Fostering Hope) attempted burglary 2 nd degree – 1400 4 th Ave (Daisy Fair Flowers)

degree – 1400 4 Ave (Daisy Fair Flowers) attempted burglary 2 nd degree – 418 Wright Blvd (Mermaids Parlor)

degree – 418 Wright Blvd (Mermaids Parlor) attempted burglary 2 nd degree – 1322 4 th Ave (Essential Massage and Wellness)

degree – 1322 4 Ave (Essential Massage and Wellness) attempted burglary 2 nd degree – 307 Laurel St (Carolina Appliance and Furniture)

degree – 307 Laurel St (Carolina Appliance and Furniture) burglary 3 rd degree – 508 Beaty St (First Baptist Church)

degree – 508 Beaty St (First Baptist Church) obtaining goods by false pretense – 618 Church St (Pawn South)

The Conway Police Department says they appreciate all of the help from the community and the business owners in each of these cases.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: