Police charge Mullins man with murder in shooting at Coastal Villa Apartments

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Mullins man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting last week at Coastal Villa Apartments outside of Conway.

Jaquan Tyrell Nichols, 23, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the case.

Horry County police say evidence and information derived over the course of the investigation indicate on Feb. 19, around 10:55 p.m., Nichols shot and killed Timothy Davis, 29, of Loris.

Nichols is also facing charges of unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a stolen handgun related to a traffic stop by HCPD on Tuesday afternoon. Those charges are not directly related to the murder investigation, according to police.

Nichols is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

No further details are available at this time.