Police charge Surfside Beach man with armed robbery, kidnapping in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a Surfside Beach man with kidnapping and armed robbery after an incident on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Police responded to a call about an armed robbery at 1708 South Ocean Boulevard on Wednesday. The suspect fled before officers arrived, but Cpl. Thomas Vest said, “thanks to hard work from our investigations team and with assistance from our community, Brown was identified as the subject involved.”

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the US Marshals Task Force found Kevin Donte Brown, 28, on Thursday and charged him with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Brown is currently in custody at the Myrtle Beach Police Department awaiting a bond hearing.