Police: Chase connected to carjacking starts in Myrtle Beach, ends in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – A chase connected to a carjacking began in Myrtle Beach and ended in Horry County, police said.

Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, told News13 a chase began in the city limits of Myrtle Beach with a vehicle connected to a carjacking case in Conway. The vehicle fled city limits and Horry County police assisted in stopping the vehicle.

No other information has been released.

News13 has reached out to the Conway police and Horry County police for additional info. Count on us for updates as we learn more.

