Police chase ends with wreck in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police chase Tuesday ended with a wreck and a woman being taken into custody in Horry County, according to authorities.

Investigators in Tabor City were conducting surveillance in “high crime areas” when they tried to pull over 34-year-old Christina Marie Manuel Hernandez, according to an announcement from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Hernandez did not pull over her truck, and instead led authorities on a chase across state lines.

During the chase, Hernandez attempted to hit an investigator’s vehicle, and then fled into South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office. She crashed into a ditch, drove out and continued driving away.

The chase lasted for about 20 minutes before a Loris police officer used stop sticks to flatten the truck’s tires, according to authorities. The truck then hit the median of U.S. 701 right outside of Loris city limits.

She tried to leave on foot, but was caught by authorities. Deputies found cocaine on her, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

She has been charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and for the possession of less than one gram of cocaine. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office also received warrants for Hernandez for felony flee to elude, and for the assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.