Police: Conway man arrested after he points shotgun at his employee, attempts to punch officer

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested Thursday night after police said he pointed a gun at his employee and then later attempted to punch an officer while resisting arrest.

Police said Raymond David Hardee, 68, of Conway, got into a verbal argument Thursday around 2:37 p.m. with his employee at Shelley’s Seafood Market in Conway after the employee went into Hardee’s office to ask for a band-aid. The victim stated that after Hardee yelled at him, Hardee went outside to his truck to get his shotgun.

According to the victim, Hardee pointed the gun at his chest and said, “I got this for you right here.” The employee left the business and called police.

When police arrived on scene around 6:30 p.m. for a search warrant, Hardee showed up and tried to force his way into the business, police said. He then attempted to punch a Conway police officer which resulted in him being taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.

EMS was called to the scene and Hardee was taken to Conway Medical Center for evaluation, according to the police report. Hardee was then transferred to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Hardee is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. Hardee was released from jail on $5,880 bond.