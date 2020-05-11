Police: Conway man rammed car, pulled knife in fight over parking space

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested and charged after police said a dispute over a parking space led the man to ram a car and pull a knife.

Police said they responded to a location on Hwy 90 Friday for an assault complaint. One victim told police she was standing at the door of her car talking with a friend when Peter Earl Daroja, 67, of Conway, approached in his truck.

Daroja allegedly told the victims that they needed to move because he wanted that particular parking spot, police said. The victims told Daroja there were other spots and that they would be finished in a minute.

Daroja then used his vehicle to purposefully hit the victim’s car, causing the door to close on her, police said. Daroja then got out of his truck and approached the victims. One victim began to talk to Daroja and told him there were other places to park.

Daroja allegedly pulled up his shirt where the victim said he put his hand on what appeared to be a knife and told the victims he was “good with it,” police said.

A third person told police he was pumping gas when he noticed Daroja arrive on scene and intentionally strike the victim’s car, police said.

The third victim told Daroja to calm down, when Daroja approached him, took out what was believed to be a knife, and said “I’ll slit your [expletive] throat,” police said.

Officers spoke with Daroja who they said was becoming agitated, and told police he needed to get into the spot the one victim was parked in. He told police he was trying to back into another spot and “accidentally hit her vehicle.” Daroja also told the third victims to mind his own business and then told police to direct any further questions to his attorney.

Police tried to obtain video from the location’s security cameras, but said they were not working at the time.

As police were detaining Daroja, he told them there was a knife in his right pocket. Police retrieved the knife. The second victim told police that Daroja placed an object from his belt back in his truck. In plain view, police found what appeared to be a baton. When attempting to retrieve the baton, the officer also found a brown-handled knife next to the baton.

Daroja was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with three counts of assault and battery, first degree and was released on $7,500 bond.