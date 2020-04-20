Police: Conway woman crashed vehicle, fled the scene, called police to report it stolen

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman was charged after police say she crashed her vehicle, fled the scene, and then called police to report the vehicle stolen.

Conway police said they responded to a call on Bellamy Ave. for a report of a stolen vehicle Friday. Rebecca Lynn Baldessari, 22, of Conway, told police she parked her vehicle in front of her home around 9:50 p.m. and went back outside 10 minutes later and found it missing, police said.

Baldessari told police she left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the driver’s seat, police report.

Police said when the officer was leaving Baldessari’s home, he pulled up on an accident at the intersection of Hwy 501 and Carolina Road, where he found Baldessari’s vehicle crashed and abandoned in a muddy ditch.

Police said Baldessari had mud on her pant legs. She then told police she was driving, crashed into the ditch, and then fled the scene and had a friend pick her up down the street. She told police she went to that friend’s house and called an Uber from there back to her house after calling 911 to report the vehicle stolen.

Baldessari was arrested and charged with filing a false police report and was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bail.

