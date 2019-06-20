Police: Conway woman was unconscious with her infant

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A 36-year-old Conway woman has been charged with child neglect after police say they found her unconscious with her infant child.

Danielle Marie Maloney is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. Horry County Police say she used an illegal drug when they found her at home at about 5:45 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the police report, “The drug use caused the suspect to lose consciousness.” During that time, Maloney was in the care and control of her infant child.

“In this time, the suspect could not be a responsible caring provider to the victim during the time,” the officer said. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police did not name the type of illegal drug they suspect Maloney of using.