Police: Explosives found in car following chase in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Officers with Horry County Police and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) discovered explosives in a car following a police chase in the Loris area.

According to a report from the ATF on Sept. 25, Horry County Police officers were called to the area of Redenbo Drive and Cedar Branch Road in the Loris area for a shots-fired call. As officers approached the area they saw a dark red Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the area at high speeds. The officers attempted to stop the Tahoe and a chase ensued.

The report states the chase ended in the area of Elbow and Freemont Road in the Longs area. Two people, now identified as Zachary Jordan and Nakeem Jenerette, attempted to flee the scene, both were arrested a short time later.

Nakeen Jenerette (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

According to the report, Jordan was the driver of the Tahoe and is believed to have a small amount of marijuana in his possession.

Jenerette was located a short distance from the Tahoe and shouted at officers “please don’t shoot me, but I have a gun,” according to the report. Officers located the gun, which was wrapped in a t-shirt positioned to catch the expended rounds. Officers located several expended shell casings in the shirt and a search of Jenerette led officers to find 28 separate bags containing what is suspected to be cocaine.

The Tahoe was inventoried and towed. According to the report, six commercial explosive devices were located in the vehicle, five of which were in the trunk. One was found in the passenger’s area and was wrapped in electrical tape and appeared to be a pipe bomb. HCPD Bomb Squad was called in and secured the items.

Jordan told officers that the item wrapped in tape had been broken and that he used duct tape to secure it, according to the report. Jordan says he and Jenerette were playing dice when they heard gunshots and fled. Jordan told officers the Tahoe belongs to him and he had no idea Jenerette had a gun.

Jenerette has been charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute narcotics schedule I and schedule II, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

LATEST HEADLINES: