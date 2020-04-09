Police: Florence man assaulted, cut victim’s head with knife

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man was arrested Thursday by Florence Police on a warrant for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Antonio Christopher Gregg, 40, of Florence, allegedly assaulted the victim outside of the residence Saturday and then cut the victims head with a knife, police said. When officers arrived, they said Gregg was not at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Gregg was taken to the Florence County Detention Center. No other information is available at this time.
