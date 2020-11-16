Police: Georgia man attacked man with sword in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgia man was arrested Monday after a sword attack in Horry County, according to police.

Police responded to a home on Hwy 90 in Longs for reports of a stabbing, according to a police report. The victim was found with a bloody towel wrapped around his left hand.

The victim told police Lawrence Timothy Tiggett, 67, of Fayetteville, Georgia, attacked him with a sword.

Tiggett was found inside the home on a couch, police said. Officers saw blood splatter on the walls and floors in the living room, according to the police report.

Tiggett was charged with second-degree assault and battery. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $2,500 bond.