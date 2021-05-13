Police: Horry County officer injured in Socastee after suspect resisted arrest, started ‘physical confrontation’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Police Department officer was injured Thursday after a suspect resisted arrest, according to police.

The officer had minor injuries, according to the department, which said that the suspect was being arrested for public disorderly conduct related to drug use when he started a “physical confrontation” near the Highway 544 overpass in Socastee.

The suspect was also injured. Both the officer and suspect were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

“HCPD would like to thank the community member who saw the incident taking place and immediately stopped to assist our officer until backup could arrive,” the department wrote in a Twitter post.