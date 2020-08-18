Police identify suspect wanted in counterfeit money cases in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with counterfeit money cases in Conway.

According to police, a man passed counterfeit money at Circle K in Conway on July 22. The same man tried to pass counterfeit money at KFC, police said.

Joseph Paul Jordan (Courtesy: Conway Police Department)

Joseph Paul Jordan’s alleged vehicle (Courtesy: Conway Police Department)

Joseph Paul Jordan’s alleged vehicle (Courtesy: Conway Police Department)

Through photographs of the vehicle and person of interest, police were able to identify the man as Joseph Paul Jordan.

The Conway Police Department has warrants for his arrest. Anyone with information on Joseph Paul Jordan’s location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES: