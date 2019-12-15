Police in Loris following ‘good leads’ after deadly shooting

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Police in Loris are still investigating after a shooting last week left one dead and five others hurt.

News13 reached out to Chief Gary Buley Sunday for an update.

He said the department is ‘following some good leads but nothing solid yet.’

So far, no one has been arrested and a suspect has not been identified.

At last check, one person was still being treated for injuries at Grand Strand Medical Center.

The shooting happened last Saturday off Harrelson Avenue in front of an apartment complex.

Myron Spain, 32, of Loris was killed on scene, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

