Police investigate ‘suspicious fire’ at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating what they call a “suspicious fire” at the Coral Sands motel, located at 301 N. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Police officials told News13 the call came in just before 11 p.m. Wednesday and that no injuries were reported.

This is an active case. If you have any information, reach out to Myrtle Beach police. Callers can remain anonymous. The report number is 19-026346.

