LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after one person was shot Wednesday night in Loris, according to Chief Gary Buley with Loris PD.

The shooting happened at about 7:50 p.m. in the area of Watson Park near Cannon Road and Cox Road, Buley said. There is no information about any suspects.

The condition of the victim is unknown. No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

