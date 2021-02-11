Police investigate carjacking, crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a carjacking and crash Thursday in Horry County, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

The crash happened at about 2:46 p.m. near Highway 17 Bypass and Sheffield Parkway, Moskov said.

No injuries were reported in the crash or the carjacking, police said.

A person involved has been identified and police are looking for that person. They are believed to be driving a stolen 2013 Red Hyundai Elantra with a South Carolina license plate LJP-611.

No other information is available.

News13 will update this story as it develops.