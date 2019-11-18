VIDEO: Police investigate drive-by shooting in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

Lt. Thomas DelPercio with Horry County police confirms to News13 a shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the Strand Village area of Socastee.

Gunfire hit an occupied home, according to Lt. DelPercio. No one was hurt, though.

A viewer submitted home security footage that they say shows the moments it all unfolded.

There are no suspects at this time.

The case will be handled by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

