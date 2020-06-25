Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Ocean Blvd Wednesday night

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating an armed robbery at the Coral Sands Mini Mart on Ocean Blvd. Wednesday night around 11:00 p.m, according to Cpl. Tom Vest.

The owner of the store in the 300 block of North Ocean Blvd. told detectives a person came into the store, demanded money, fired two shots, and ran away, Vest said.

The person of interest was captured on surveillance wearing a red shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 and mention report number 20-010284.

Two other armed robberies in the 600 block and 1200 block of North Ocean Blvd. in the same hour Wednesday are also being investigated, Vest said.

Investigators are working to see if the incidents are related, Vest said. Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD and mention report numbers 20-010280 and 20-010281.

Count on News13 for updates.