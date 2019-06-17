Police investigate sexual assault at Myrtle Beach shopping center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are working to learn more about a sexual assault that happened at a Myrtle Beach shopping center.

The attack reportedly happened at Tanger Outlets on Kings Road on June 8, according to Kelly Moore, with Horry County.

Police responded to the scene at around 6 p.m. after the victim’s mother called for help, a report from Horry County police said.

Moore said the victim in the incident is an adult.

An investigation is ongoing, Moore said.

This is a developing story.

