CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night after a person showed up to a Conway-area hospital with a gunshot wound, according to City of Conway Spokesperson, June Wood.

The person injured is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, Wood said. It is unclear at this time where the shooting took place, but officials believe there is no danger to the public.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.