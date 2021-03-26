Police investigate shooting at Donny’s Saloon in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night at Donny’s Saloon in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at the saloon on 3rd Avenue South, Vest said.

No injuries were reported to officers on scene, but police later received a report that an injured person showed up to a hospital and is being treated, Vest said. Police believe the two incidents are related.

