One person in custody after shooting at Hardee’s in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday at Hardee’s in Conway, according to Conway Police Chief Dale Long.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. for a “dispute” at the Hardee’s off Highway 501, officials said. The victim appears to have non-life-threatening injuries, Long said.

One person was taken into custody, according to the Conway Police Department. Their name has not been released.

No other information was immediately available. News13 has a crew headed to the scene.

