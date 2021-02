LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening at a gas station in Loris.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Speedway at 5370 Broad Street, off Highway 701, according to officials.

Police say it was determined later by detectives that this may have stemmed from a road rage incident. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The scene is clear as of 8:20 p.m.

News13 will update this story as it develops.