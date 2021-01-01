Police investigate shooting in Myrtle Beach; one person injured

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are responding to a shooting Thursday night in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sessions Street near Hwy 15 and Harrelson Boulevard, police said.
One person was injured and receiving treatment, according to Vest.
No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates. News13 has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
