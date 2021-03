HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon near Aynor, according to the Horry County Police Department.

The shooting happened at about noon on Bethel Road near Aynor, police said. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Police said there is no risk to the community.