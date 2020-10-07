Police investigate shooting on Cedar Street in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Cedar Street at Watson Park around 7 p.m.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while police investigate. Police also said there is no danger to the public at this time.

News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured in the shooting.

