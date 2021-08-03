Police investigate stabbing at Dunkin Donuts in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at a Dunkin Donuts in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The stabbing happened at about 2:25 p.m. at a Dunkin Donuts in the 3000 block of North Kings Highway, police said. Police couldn’t say if the stabbing happened inside or outside of the store.

One person has been detained and the victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

