Police investigate triple shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a triple shooting Wednesday night in Horry County, according to Lt. Tom Delpercio with Horry County police.

Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting at about 9 p.m. on Highway 746 near Log Cabin Road near Loris, according to Horry County Public Information Officer Kelly Moore. All three victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore said there is no threat to the public and no suspect information at this time.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

