Police investigating after one person stabbed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in Myrtle Beach Friday night. The assault happened just before 10:30 p.m. according to Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A police officer on scene in the 600 block of Flagg Street told a News13 photographer that one person was stabbed and is receiving treatment in the hospital. The victim is conscious and breathing, police on the scene told us.

No arrests have been made.

