Police investigating after two men try to use counterfeit money at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating after two men tried to use counterfeit money at McDonald’s drive-through in Myrtle Beach.

Police responded to a McDonald’s on Kings Highway early Saturday after a manager reported the incident, according to a police report.

The manager says an employee came to him after noticing the bill did not feel right. The manager agreed the bill was too soft, so the employee returned to the window to tell the customers they could not pay with it.

But by the time the employee returned to the window, they had already driven off.

The responding officer noted that the bill did not have a watermark, and had a serial number that was linked to other incidents involving counterfeit money.

The police report says that copies of the bill will be made and given to detectives to investigate further.

