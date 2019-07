MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person injured Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on Neighbor Lane in the Myrtle Beach area’s Racepath neighborhood, according to an HCPD spokesperson.

A suspect has not yet been brought into custody, but there is no threat to the public.

No word yet on the victim’s condition.

Count on News13 for updates.