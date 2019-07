MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police in Myrtle Beach are investigating an assault in the 300 block of Cedar Street, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Cpl. Vest said that the call came in at around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday and that one person was stabbed.

On Wednesday afternoon, Vest told News13 the victim didn’t have life-threatening injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

