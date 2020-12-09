Police: Longs man arrested after shooting puppy in driveway

LONGS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a 58-year-old Longs man on Tuesday after they said he shot a puppy in the head.

Gary Wayne Floyd approached a four-month-old stay puppy in a driveway and shot it, according to an incident report. A witness told police the puppy was not attacking anyone or being aggressive.

Floyd was going to shoot the puppy days earlier, but was stopped by people at the residence the puppy was at, according to the report.

He shot the puppy at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, picked it up and threw it into a water-filled ditch by the road, according to the report. Police found blood and a single shell casing on the ground at the scene. The puppy was retrieved from the ditch and had a bullet hole in its right ear and out the back of its neck.

The residents of the home agreed to bury the puppy, according to the report.

Floyd told police he shot the dog because his aunt asked him to, according to the report. He lived on the same street where the puppy was killed, according to an arrest warrant.

Floyd has been charged with cruelty to animals. He remained in jail, as of Wednesday morning.