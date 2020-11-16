Police: Longs man sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old Longs man after they say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

Marquan Davoris Brian Christmas is charged with statuatory rape, according to an arrest warrant.

Horry County police interviewed the 13-year-old in July, where she said that she had sex with Christmas, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, according to the warrant.

The girl knew Christmas, and police were alerted after her parents found out about the incident, according to a police report.

Christmas was held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He was released on Friday.