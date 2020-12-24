Police: Loris business owner arrested for trying to bribe child for sex

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Loris police arrested a 63-year-old man on Wednesday after he tried to bribe a child for sex favors, according to the Loris Police Department.

Leslie Bryan Smith, of Loris, owns Smitty’s Things.

Loris police received a complaint on Saturday that Smith approached a 14-year-old boy between August and October and made several sexually explicit comments to the child and tried to bribe the boy with items he sold in his shop, according to police. The child told police that Smith said he’d performed sexual acts with other young boys in the past.

Smith told police in an interview that he offered sexual favors to the child and made sexual comments to him, according to the department.

He was booked Wednesday into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor. He remained there, as of Thursday morning. No bail had been set.

Smith is registered as a sex offender, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in 2016.