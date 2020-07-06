Loris man wanted for killing 4-year-old in Galivants Ferry taken into custody in North Carolina

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man wanted after police said he shot and killed a 4-year-old in Galivants Ferry Saturday was taken into custody.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Henry Tyrone Moody, 22, of Loris into custody on Progressive Farm Road in Fairmont around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, deputies said.

The shooting happened Saturday around 3:00 p.m. in the 7000 block of Millpond Road in Galivants Ferry. Carson Walker, 4, of Fayetteville, N.C. was killed in the shooting.

Moody had his first court appearance Monday for the murder charge, deputies said. Moody will have an extradition hearing August 6. He’s also charged with injury to property and resist, delay, and obstructing an investigation by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Moody is currently in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.