Police: Loris man charged for sexually assaulting teenager

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a 34-year-old Loris man on Sunday after they said he sexually assaulted a child.

Siegfried McFranklin Days was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with third-degree assault with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct. He was released Monday on a $10,000 bond.

A teenager told police that Days entered a bedroom in May 2020 and assaulted her while she was asleep, according to an arrest warrant. She later told another person about the assault.