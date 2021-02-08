Police make arrest in January Horry County shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police made an arrest Friday in connection with a shooting that happened in January in Horry County.

William Kirkman, 27, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to booking records.

According to police, officers responded to Loyola Drive around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 29. A report later provided by the department indicated that officers responded to Loyola Drive but the shooting incident happened at Ashwood Lane and Willow Ridge Road.

One person had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Kirkman was released to home detention on a $50,000 bond, booking records show.