Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Carolina Forest apartment complex

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Broderick Carpenter (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Police made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting at a Carolina Forest apartment complex, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Broderick Margquise Carpenter, 25, of Surfside Beach, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened Dec. 5 at the Canterbury Apartments. Eliajah La’Mont Samuel, 26, of Conway, was found injured but later died from injuries.

Carpenter was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to police. He remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories