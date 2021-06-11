Police: Man allegedly pulls gun after argument over parking spaces in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man allegedly pulled a gun Thursday after an argument over parking spaces in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Ahmed Abdellatif Elghazaly, 40, was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Police were called to the 300 block of 10th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach after two people were arguing over whether or not Elghazaly was allowed to charge people to park in his lot, according to police. The victim said Elghazaly was undercharging people to park in his lot to take business away from the victim.

Elghazaly told police the victim threatened to tow cars out of his lot, according to the report.

City cameras showed the victim and Elghazaly arguing, according to police. Cameras also showed the victim walking in the street in front of Elghazaly’s property recording videos of the cars parked in the lot.

Police said city cameras showed Elghazaly pull a gun out of his waistband and racking the slide, according to the report. Police said the cameras didn’t show Elghazaly point the gun at the victim but a witness who was nearby did see it and reported it to police.

Police seized the gun from Elghazaly and said the gun was cocked like it was recently chambered, but no bullet was inside, according to the report.